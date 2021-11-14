Twenty-Four Spring Street is a contributing structure in the North Union National Register Historic District. The home has been updated to meet the needs of today's lifestyle. Downstairs you will find a living room, dining room, library, sunroom, kitchen, breakfast area, den/family room, butler's pantry, office, and powder room. Features downstairs include built-in in library and office; professional six burner cooktop and grill, subzero refrigerator freezer, double ovens, two sinks each with disposals; under counter icemaker and refrigerator in butler's pantry. Upstairs there is a primary suite with large bedroom, walk-in closet, and bathroom with walk-in shower with steam. Laundry room is located off primary bathroom. Upstairs you will also find three large bedrooms and two more bathrooms.There are several nice built-ins in bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Outside there is a side porch to enjoy people watching as they walk by. Located off the breakfast area & den/ family room.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $695,000
