 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $699,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $699,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $699,000

This David Weekley home in the heart of vibrant Christenbury truly has it all! From the primary bedroom on the main, to the functional and private first floor office, to the covered outdoor living area overlooking the natural bird sanctuary, today's buyer will not be disappointed. Upon the covered front porch entry, there is a lovely dining room across from a private study opening to a gorgeous, large family room and kitchen and breakfast area. Granite tops and stainless appliances and a huge island make this kitchen the heart of the home! There is a mud area, laundry, and large garage as well. The first floor primary suite is stunning and offers an upgraded bay window and a spa-like bathroom and ample closet. Upstairs, there is a loft, a huge bed/bonus over the garage and three additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and large connecting baths. Outside is truly an oasis. All of this and just minutes from 4-85/85, million dollar amenities and top schools/ low taxes. Must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc
National News

And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary “Get Back” runs for nearly eight hours and the only real criticism you can make is that it doesn't last longer. For dabblers and other newcomers, it's a prime introduction. For the Beatles fanatic, and we are a vast and obsessive community, every moment offers some kind of revelation or random pleasure, along with glimpses of what was to come and what might have been.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics