4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $699,000

This David Weekley home in the heart of vibrant Christenbury truly has it all! From the primary bedroom on the main, to the functional and private first floor office, to the covered outdoor living area overlooking the natural bird sanctuary, today's buyer will not be disappointed. Upon the covered front porch entry, there is a lovely dining room across from a private study opening to a gorgeous, large family room and kitchen and breakfast area. Granite tops and stainless appliances and a huge island make this kitchen the heart of the home! There is a mud area, laundry, and large garage as well. The first floor primary suite is stunning and offers an upgraded bay window and a spa-like bathroom and ample closet. Upstairs, there is a loft, a huge bed/bonus over the garage and three additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and large connecting baths. Outside is truly an oasis. All of this and just minutes from 4-85/85, million dollar amenities and top schools/ low taxes. Must see!