Classically beautiful home tucked in amongst towering hardwood trees & mature landscaping on 6.46 acres located just minutes from downtown Concord. Covered front porches invite you into the two story foyer. Formal living rm w/one of 3 fireplaces offers built-in bookcases & opens into the formal dining rm. The gourmet kitchen is the chef's delight w/a commercial stainless gas range, lots of countertop space & custom cabinetry. The breakfast area is light filled w/views of the deck & forest beyond. Enjoy a book in the cozy den w/solid wood paneling by the wood burning fireplace. The owners suite on the main level features a home office space, double vanities, walk in closet & garden tub. Upstairs-4 spacious bedrooms w/hardwood floors share jack & jill baths. 4th rm is used as a den & has a built-in wk space w/shelving. The basement rec room area w/new LVP flooring has a fireplace, full bath & tons of storage space. Previous buyer backed out with no fault to the seller. Repairs made.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.
- Updated
A fire Monday evening destroyed a Mooresville home but no injuries were reported.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
BestCo LLC, a leading manufacturer of innovative over-the-counter pharmaceutical, vitamin, and supplement products, will significantly expand …
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
Here's a look at which counties have seen the biggest housing growth over the last decade — and why.
The sounds of pops and crackles will soon fill the halls of NASCAR Technical Institute as the newest addition to their long list of programs i…
- Updated
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.
- Updated
Excitement filled the air as FeedNC’s Building a Bigger Table campaign took a giant step forward. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday mo…