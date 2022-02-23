4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $725,000

Classically beautiful home tucked in amongst towering hardwood trees & mature landscaping on 6.46 acres located just minutes from downtown Concord. Covered front porches invite you into the two story foyer. Formal living rm w/one of 3 fireplaces offers built-in bookcases & opens into the formal dining rm. The gourmet kitchen is the chef's delight w/a commercial stainless gas range, lots of countertop space & custom cabinetry. The breakfast area is light filled w/views of the deck & forest beyond. Enjoy a book in the cozy den w/solid wood paneling by the wood burning fireplace. The owners suite on the main level features a home office space, double vanities, walk in closet & garden tub. Upstairs-4 spacious bedrooms w/hardwood floors share jack & jill baths. 4th rm is used as a den & has a built-in wk space w/shelving. The basement rec room area w/new LVP flooring has a fireplace, full bath & tons of storage space. Previous buyer backed out with no fault to the seller. Repairs made.