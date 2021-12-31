4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $759,800

The Harper is a wonderfully designed master on the main plan; this home also features a guest room on the main level. The open concept kitchen and large family room are perfect for family gatherings. The flex room makes a great home office or formal dining space. This four bedroom home is perfect . The second floor features 2 private bedrooms and spacious bonus room The large master suite with its elegant bath and large closet on the main level are sure to please. Don’t miss the guest suite on the main level.