4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $767,900

This Gorgeous home has a spacious family room that becomes the center of activity in this well-planned home. The kitchen and breakfast room opens up to the family room, creating an ample gathering space. This home is a desirable floor plan that features the master bedroom, with a large walk-in closet, on the main level. Upstairs has three additional bedrooms and a bonus! This home also features a screened-in porch to enjoy the 1.59 acre homesite.

