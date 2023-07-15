The Harper is a wonderfully designed primary on the main plan; this home also features a guest room on the main level. The open concept kitchen and large family room are perfect for gatherings. The flex room makes a great home office or formal dining space. This four bedroom home is perfect . The second floor features a 2 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths and spacious bonus room The large primary suite with its elegant bath and large closet on the main level are sure to please. Don’t miss the guest suite on the main level. Enjoy the screened rear porch and fenced rear yard!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $776,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carson Lester, 22, owner and creator of Tasty Pickles, started his own business as a high school project and it now has grown to include a pre…
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…
Today, the Tribune continues its 19th annual series of articles looking back at the news and advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of a …
Bud Light initially lost the title last month, which it has largely held for two decades.
Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are most often seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, but an 11-year solar cycle that's expec…