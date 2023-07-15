The Harper is a wonderfully designed primary on the main plan; this home also features a guest room on the main level. The open concept kitchen and large family room are perfect for gatherings. The flex room makes a great home office or formal dining space. This four bedroom home is perfect . The second floor features a 2 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths and spacious bonus room The large primary suite with its elegant bath and large closet on the main level are sure to please. Don’t miss the guest suite on the main level. Enjoy the screened rear porch and fenced rear yard!