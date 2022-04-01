Opportunity awaits!! This spacious house on a cul-de-sac & situated on 5.91 acres gives your buyers the feeling of being in the mountains, yet only minutes from interstate, shopping, hospital & other NE Concord amenities. Private drive with beautiful flowers when blooming. Covered entry into huge split foyer. Privacy & magnificent views from living room, dining room, primary bedroom, upstairs bedrooms & basement. Kitchen opens to keeping room/eating area, adjacent to laundry room with built in storage area & cabinets & garage entrance. 3 fireplaces with porterlator & heatolator inserts. Wrap around deck with bench seating off of keeping room, dining room & living room. Primary suite has private deck & large closet. Flex room next to living room. Basement has family room, full bath & craft room that has other possibilities. Skylights in several rooms. Previous owners kept meticulous maintenance records. NO HOA!! Who wouldn't want to come home to all this property offers every day??
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $795,000
