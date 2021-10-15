4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $875,000

This magnificent home in the sought-after gated Christenbury Hall is a must-see for the luxury buyer. This Simonini Builders home boasts award-winning design and the best-selling Hampton plan has been a winner in multiple Homearama and Parade of Homes events- and once you enter it is easy to see why! From the stately double-door entry, to the well-appointed dining and living space to the gourmet kitchen w massive island, prepare to fall in love. Imagine enjoying your morning coffee on the covered porch looking out to the private backyard complete with privacy and an additional hardscape. The windows in this home are incredible, as is the private first-level master suite complete with a glamorous spa-like bath. Upstairs is a multi-functional loft, a huge bonus room, and generous secondary bedrooms. The multi-million dollar amenities are walkable and the Cabarrus County schools and taxes are some of the most desirable in the area. A MUST-SEE!