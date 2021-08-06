4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $900,000

Moooove in ready for you & your livestock! The perfect opportunity for a fully functioning 1 owner 42 acre Livestock Farm right on the Concord city limits. Positioned high on a hill, private & secluded, close to shopping, dining & I-85. Well built brick home, abundant natural light, peaceful views all in a park like setting. Hardwood floors & finished walk out basement, 2 Fireplaces both with wood burning inserts. Home is great as is or with just a few updates add your own style & design. Kitchen & upstairs baths have been updated. Keep as a farm to continue to use the County Agricultural Use Exempt Program & save on taxes, or Property has potential for multiple building sites with wonderful vistas. Lots of space for gardens, chickens, horses & cows with barns & coops for all! 20+ acres fenced with electric fencing, pasture land plus a well with underground piping that supplies water to the pasture. 4 parcels sold together. Part of property bordering Coldwater Creek in flood plain.