4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,015,000

*ONLY A FEW OPPORTUNITIES LEFT* You can have it all with this beautiful home situated on one of the largest & most private lot in the gated Cambridge Square. Home features 3451 SF, 10' ceilings on the first level, chef's kitchen with stacked cabinet layout, quartz countertops throughout, pantry, gas fireplace in the living room, beautiful trim detail in living room & foyer along w/a study/bedroom on the main level w/ full bat. The 1st floor Owner's suite includes dual vanities, free-standing soaking tub, large walk-in shower, and a huge closet that connects to the laundry room for your convenience. The 2nd floor has been upgraded w/ a new redesign that now includes a new flex room addition that could be used as an office, gym or theater w/ surround sound speakers prewired. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a covered patio and gas fireplace and with the extended driveway you have plenty of room for guest to visit. Lot can easily fit a pool with additional green space.