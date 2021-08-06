4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,021,470

Now selling Phase I of Cornelius' newest gated community - Cambridge Square! This 19-home neighborhood will feature a large, common green space, and a brick wall with pedestrian gates along the front to truly give you a private, community feel. Master up & down floor plans ranging from 3-5 bedrooms, and 3000-3700 sq. ft. are available. This home features 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 10' ceilings on the main level, with a chef's kitchen and pool in the backyard - perfect for entertaining. Don't miss this opportunity to buy at Cambridge Square!