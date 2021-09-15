 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,125,000

Welcome to this stunning Full Brick home in the sought after gated community of ShadowCreek. Conveniently located & walking distance to upscale restaurants, grocers, parks, Davidson & almost any personal shopping need you would want! An open plan is perfect for entertaining with chefs kitchen & easy access to a lovely outdoor stone patio with a fire-pit & built-in grill. The main level primary bedroom home features over 4100 sf with 4 bedrooms & 4 en-suite baths. Designed to meet the needs of today’s changing lifestyles, features include a 3-car garage, large bedrooms, walk-in pantry, drop zone, huge recreation/bonus room, study, open loft, nano sliding doors leading to a covered/screened outdoor living space with fireplace, walk-in storage and more. ShadowCreek is tucked away close to all that lake living has to offer. HOA fee covers weekly lawn maintenance, water/sewer & common grounds maintenance. A perfect lock and leave situation for luxury low maintenance living!

