 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,200,000

4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,200,000

STUNNING, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, CUSTOM, ALL BRICK Home w/2 car, side load garage, fenced yard & fabulous, in ground pool located on 1/2 acre, spacious, cul-de-sac lot in highly coveted, lake community, The Peninsula! Gorgeous, in ground, gunite Pool w/travertine pool decking surrounded by mature trees & lush landscaping (w/lighting), for shade & tons of privacy! GRAND Foyer offers so much WOW & attention to detail w/extensive millwork, beautiful architectural details & breath taking chandelier! Gleaming Hardwoods throughout main! Gorgeous Formal Dining! Gourmet Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of custom cabinetry for storage, including wet bar & sun bathed breakfast! Great Room w/custom built ins, gas fireplace & picture perfect views of back yard Sanctuary! Huge Primary Bedroom on main level features deep tray ceiling, custom walk in closet & luxury Bath! Spacious Bedrooms 2 & 3 on upper level w/Jack & Jill Bath & Bedroom 4/Bonus w/private Bath!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular