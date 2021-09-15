Great waterfront location off Bethelwood Lane in Cornelius. Covered dock and boatslip. Shoreline enhanced with attractive stone. Home boasts lots of interior space. Built using high quality standards. Main level has hardwood flooring throughout. 3 large stone fireplaces. Full finished basement with mini-kitchen, rec room, 1BA and 1 BR (could be a second Master BR). 2 car garage with additional exterior parking for 3 cars. Very private 1.6 acres in a natural setting. Spacious outdoor area. Your waterfront opportunity for your special touch is waiting!
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Cornelius man at a Mooresville park.
The Mooresville Campus of Mitchell Community College is about to get a lot bigger.
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting Monday and there were repeated interruptions during the public comment period.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
With staff members holding the front doors open wide, 101-year-old Fern Honeycutt was welcomed Tuesday afternoon as the first patient at the S…
- Updated
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Mooresville’s population has grown by more than 50 percent in the last 10 years, causing the town’s four v…
- Updated
After numerous schools were forced to go virtual over the last two weeks, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education responded Monday night by voting to tighten the mask requirement.
I am terrible at foreign languages. Despite traveling around Europe four months a year since I was a kid, I can barely put a sentence together anywhere east or south of England. But with some creative communication, I manage just well enough to write guidebooks, produce TV shows, and enjoy Europe on vacation. And nowhere do I have more fun communicating than in Italy.
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.