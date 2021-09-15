 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,235,000

Great waterfront location off Bethelwood Lane in Cornelius. Covered dock and boatslip. Shoreline enhanced with attractive stone. Home boasts lots of interior space. Built using high quality standards. Main level has hardwood flooring throughout. 3 large stone fireplaces. Full finished basement with mini-kitchen, rec room, 1BA and 1 BR (could be a second Master BR). 2 car garage with additional exterior parking for 3 cars. Very private 1.6 acres in a natural setting. Spacious outdoor area. Your waterfront opportunity for your special touch is waiting!

