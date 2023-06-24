Welcome to your own slice of heaven located in Cornelius's newest quaint community Cambridge Square. This like new custom home filled with upgrades in jaw dropping. The backyard alone is worthy of being in a magazine with over 1000 sqft of custom sandblasted marble and turf spanning around a carefully designed custom pool. This is an entertainers dream with an expansive open floor plan with 10 ft ceilings and hardwoods thought the entire home. Upstairs features a great sized bonus space, a guest suite, Jack and Jill bedroom/bath, Laundry, and a French door entry to the primary bedroom. The primary bath has beautiful tile selections through the generously sized shower and a freestanding tub. All custom buildups in the closets. You won't want to skip out on this incredible opportunity to live in a better than new home so close to Lake Norman. With multiple marinas offering storage and boatclubs you can live the lake life with ease and always feel like your on vacation!