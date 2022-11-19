4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,375,000

Gorgeous, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, WATER VIEW Home w/3 car (tandem) Garage & Spacious, Covered Front Porch, located in highly desirable, Waterfront, Pointe Regatta community! Custom finishes & details throughout! Formal Dining Room! Gourmet, Chef's Kitchen offers beautiful quartz counters, stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator to remain), huge center island, gas cook top, custom, tile back splash, custom lighting, beverage refrigerator, under cabinet lighting, recessed lighting, pantry & hardwoods! Butler's Pantry! Huge, 2 Story Great Room features beautiful molding, great architectural details, custom tile surround, gas fireplace, plenty of windows for nice Water Views, sliders to screened porch & hardwoods! AMAZING, Screened Porch w/brick surround gas fireplace, provides peaceful water views! Spacious Primary Bedroom on main features crown molding, ship lap, custom light fixture, large windows for great natural light, hardwood floors, private bath & his and hers walk in closets!