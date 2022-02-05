4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,399,000

NEW Construction! Still early enough to customize & pick finishes! Tate Rice custom built home on private, partially wooded waterview lot in gated Pointe Regatta. Deeded Boat Slip. luxurious finishes with kitchen & bath cabinets by Johnathan Dixon. Hardwoods throughout-10' ceilings on main. Open Floor concept. large chef's kitchen and open great room with a modern linear and hand stacked stone fireplace. First floor master with oversized shower and walk in closet. Upstairs bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. Oversized finished bonus room. Back entry w/ built- in cubbies, laundry & stairs tucked away. Three car garage w/ Back porch overlooking private wooded common ground- short drive to Cornelius amenities, 30 min to Charlotte. RARE LOT opportunity at Lake Norman