Stunning all brick 2 story/bsmt situated on a mature .93 acre lot! Walk in through iron front doors! Marble tile flooring in the Foyer w/ adj. Formal Din Rm & Liv Rm/Study! Bar between Formal Din Rm & Great Rm! Cath ceilings in the Great Rm with wdbrn fplc! Engineered hardwood flooring done in 2018 & main Kitchen remodeled in 2017-2018! Kitchen features Bosch oven/microwave & 2 pantries! Primary BR on the main level w/ added ensuite bath in 2016 that includes dual vanities & extra large w/in shower! Laundry is off the Primary Bedroom with a pocket door to the bath! Dual staircases lead upstairs to 3 additional Bedrooms, 2 full Baths & a Bonus Room! Plenty of storage! Fully fin. Basement with LVP flooring, 2nd Kitchen including cooktop/oven/ss hood/sink/dishwasher/bartop seating! Oversized Family Room with wdbrn fplc but could be converted to gas, full bath & utility rm! Future Bedroom (finished drywall & electricity) just needs flooring & closet! Community water access with boat ramp!
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,450,000
