4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,475,000

RARE SUNSET VIEW LAKEFRONT FIND! Custom Brick home with direct main channel view of Lake Norman. This home is right on the water's edge, can not build a home like this today with current setback restrictions. AMAZING VIEWS from every room! Open floor plan w/hardwoods in formal areas, 2 Story Great Rm w/Fireplace. Primary Suite on the main level with Hardwoods - Primary Bathroom suite recently remodeled. Bonus room on the 2nd level along with 2 other bedrooms. Sunroom & Huge Lakefront Deck! Your boat slip is just steps away from your back door located on a private community pier w/gazebo! The community pool overlooking the lake and the tennis court also just a short walk away! Home has Irrigation & Large Walk-in Storage upstairs off the bonus room. Home Freshly Painted and Carpeted in Jan 2022! Crawl space fully remediated w/new vapor barrier in 2022. Newer Roof, New Water Heater in 2022, Furnace & Heater installed 2012 & 2017 & serviced in Jan. HOA Fee Covers Lawn Maintenance all year