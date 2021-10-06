4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,499,900

This stunning Peninsula European style manor built by Simonini features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms with a unique wine cellar located off the large home office. The spacious kitchen with an island is perfect for a gourmet cook. High ceilings and double windows in the living room offer much light and a stone fireplace creates an ambience of warmth. An elegant master bedroom and master bathroom are on the main level. This stylish home features a built in wet bar on the main level for entertaining. This home has been recently updated and is ready for you to move in. Please see attached pool plan and features/improvement attachment. Enjoy all the amenities of living in The Peninsula. HURRY, THIS WON'T LAST LONG.