4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,100,000

Wonderful opportunity to experience Lake Life in one of Lake Norman's premier communities. The Peninsula community rests along 11 miles of Lake Norman shoreline. Located in the heart of the community is The Peninsula Club, which is a private, member-owned country club providing a Clubhouse with restaurant, Swim/Tennis complex, Sports Center and features the Rees Jones designed golf course. Located near clubhouse & nestled on waterfront, cul-de-sac lot featuring a private dock and beach area. Spacious rooms provide plenty of room for family entertaining. Greatroom with built-ins and gas log fireplace features a window wall overlooking the lake. Sip your morning coffee watching the sunrise from the sunroom. Kitchen provides abundance of cabinets, island and bar seating. ML primary suite has a private entrance to the rear porch overlooking the sparkling in-ground pool. All appliances remain. Personal property negotiable.

