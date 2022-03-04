Wonderful opportunity to experience Lake Life in one of Lake Norman's premier communities. The Peninsula community rests along 11 miles of Lake Norman shoreline. Located in the heart of the community is The Peninsula Club, which is a private, member-owned country club providing a Clubhouse with restaurant, Swim/Tennis complex, Sports Center and features the Rees Jones designed golf course. Located near clubhouse & nestled on waterfront, cul-de-sac lot featuring a private dock and beach area. Spacious rooms provide plenty of room for family entertaining. Greatroom with built-ins and gas log fireplace features a window wall overlooking the lake. Sip your morning coffee watching the sunrise from the sunroom. Kitchen provides abundance of cabinets, island and bar seating. ML primary suite has a private entrance to the rear porch overlooking the sparkling in-ground pool. All appliances remain. Personal property negotiable.
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Mooresville teen was arrested after an investigation regarding child pornography, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
- Updated
A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
The Mooresville Police Department is looking for information regarding a suspect who took a wallet from an employee of a local business.
- Updated
A child taken from his father's car after a crash was located uninjured with his mother in Mooresville, and police have charged her with child abuse.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
February is American Heart Month, and during this month, many people are more conscious about taking care of their heart.
- Updated
A fire Monday evening destroyed a Mooresville home but no injuries were reported.
- Updated
Some bars and liquor stores think they've found a potent way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They're pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degr…