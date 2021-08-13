Paradise found! Every detail has been thought of in this totally updated home! From the moment you walk in the front door and see the finishes you will fall in love! Main level has gorgeous wood floors throughout! Soft colors abound with plenty of natural light and upgraded fixtures! Two story foyer leads to a great room with gas log fireplace and built-ins! Double doors lead to spacious deck! This is an entertainers dream with a wet bar, beverage refrigerator, counterspace and cupboards in the the dining area! The kitchen has been completely remodeled with an amazing island, breakfast bar and farm style sink! Wolf gas cooktop with grill! Wolf coffee make with mug warming drawer! Walk in butlers pantry with plenty of storage! 3 spacious bedrooms on upper level with all bedrooms having bathroom access! Stunning lake level with 2nd full kitchen, dining area, living area, bedroom & full bath! Enjoy evenings on the deck overlooking the water! Super beach area! Shared dock-see attachments.
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,100,000
