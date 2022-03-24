 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,200

Craftsman Style Home with rocking chair front porch. Desirable neighborhood, Wood Laminated flooring throughout, Features, Formal Dining, Great Room centered with Gas Fireplace, and a kitchen with a tile backsplash, white raised panel cabinets. pantry, breakfast bar and breakfast area. Master Suite includes Dual Sinks. Deck. Community Features a pool, clubhouse and playground. Located close to shopping and restaurants.

