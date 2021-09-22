4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,425,000

Amazing sunset views & waterfront elegance in this custom Peninsula home along the shores of Lake Norman w/ views of the 18th hole. Circular drive leads to this 4 bedrooms & 4 1/2 baths, 4800 square feet home w/ addtl unfinished space to expand. Gleaming hardwood floors greet you on main level w/ dining/sitting area, lakeside great room w/gas fireplace and pass thru eat-in bar to gourmet kitchen w/ oversized granite island, elegant drop lighting, Miele, SubZero & GE Monogram appliances & SubZero wine fridge w/ dual red/white controls. Sunny lakeside breakfast area leads to patio w/space for dining & relaxing w/retractable awning & views of private sandy beach,pier & floating dock w/boat lift. Main level owner's suite w/bay windows & sitting area leads to your spa bath w/soaking tub,his & her closets & laundry. Dual staircases lead to upper-level featuring 2nd primary bdrm suite along w/ bonus room & laundry.Room for small pool.Tankless water heaters,whole house air filtration system