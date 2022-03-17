4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,500

Welcome to this great home in Glenridge! This home has 3 bedrooms upstairs with an additional bedroom/flex space over the garage. The garage is finished with its own separate HVAC system, great space for an office or play area right off the living room and kitchen. Laundry room is on main floor. Home has a new HVAC system, new gas hot water heater, and new LVP flooring on the first floor (will be installed before tenants move in). This home also has neighborhood pool access! Across the street from the home is a small neighborhood park, a great place to walk your dog! Pet Friendly! 2 pets max and $25/month per pet with a $250 non refundable pet fee. Home is available on 3.7.22. 12 month lease only. Tenants will be subject to credit check, BG check and income verification