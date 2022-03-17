Welcome to this great home in Glenridge! This home has 3 bedrooms upstairs with an additional bedroom/flex space over the garage. The garage is finished with its own separate HVAC system, great space for an office or play area right off the living room and kitchen. Laundry room is on main floor. Home has a new HVAC system, new gas hot water heater, and new LVP flooring on the first floor (will be installed before tenants move in). This home also has neighborhood pool access! Across the street from the home is a small neighborhood park, a great place to walk your dog! Pet Friendly! 2 pets max and $25/month per pet with a $250 non refundable pet fee. Home is available on 3.7.22. 12 month lease only. Tenants will be subject to credit check, BG check and income verification
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 49-year-old Statesville woman died and three others, including a child, were injured in a crash on Interstate 77 near Exit 35 Saturday afternoon.
The content of what students in Iredell-Statesville Schools have available to them in the libraries was the focus for much of Monday’s board m…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
After months that have stretched into what seems like years, the N.C. Department of Transportation has opened one lane of traffic in each dire…
- Updated
A jury has convicted a former Mooresville teen of murdering his parents in Watauga County in April 2019.
Lake Norman Medical Group, Internal Medicine Mooresville welcomes Benjamin Kunesh, M.D. He joins Drs. Aubrey Calhoun, Stephen Ferguson and Joh…
During their first meeting in the month of March, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to a multi-million dollar contract…
Greensboro pastor, restaurant owner held without bail over missed court dates connected to unpaid loans
A bench warrant was issued for Seafood Destiny owner Anthony Knotts on Feb. 18 after he did not show up for a Jan. 3 court date — the latest in a string of missed court dates — over unpaid debts, including one that started out as a $4,915 loan in 2012 that has accrued more than $10,000 in interest, according to court records.
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of…
The house hunt is ongoing, but Mitch Johnson believes he’s already found a good home in South Iredell High School and the greater Troutman community.