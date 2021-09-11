New Construction - To be built by Award Winning Plattner Custom Builder Homes. Home Features: Spectacular Lake Norman Wide Water Views of Peninsula Neighborhood. This 4BR 4.5BA Home has 6,506', 10' ceilings throughout the main floor, Master Suite on Main Floor w/Master bath & Walk-in Closet, 376' Veranda to enjoy the Lake, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Walk-in Pantry, Mud Room, Powder Room, Foyer, 3 Car Garage and Study. 2nd-floor features: Spacious Family Room, Laundry, Study, 3BR, 3BA, Walk-in Closets, 9' Ceilings, 112' Balcony, Rec Room/Fitness Room, and Large Storage Area.
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $3,797,000
