New Construction - To be built by Award Winning Plattner Custom Builder Homes. Home Features: Spectacular Lake Norman Wide Water Views of Peninsula Neighborhood. This 4BR 4.5BA Home has 6,506', 10' ceilings throughout the main floor, Master Suite on Main Floor w/Master bath & Walk-in Closet, 376' Veranda to enjoy the Lake, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Walk-in Pantry, Mud Room, Powder Room, Foyer, 3 Car Garage and Study. 2nd-floor features: Spacious Family Room, Laundry, Study, 3BR, 3BA, Walk-in Closets, 9' Ceilings, 112' Balcony, Rec Room/Fitness Room, and Large Storage Area. The architect is David O'Bryan of Labella. Pool Included.
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,149,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Carolina is home to some of the “most outstanding” places to eat in the world, a new report finds. Seven restaurants in the state rank among the best dining spots on a list from Forbes Travel Guide.
The Mooresville Downtown Commission (MDC) announces that Paul and Kristin Thompson, owners of Broad Street Place, have been named Downtown Moo…
A Mooresville woman has been charged with leading Mooresville Police officers on a chase that ended with a collision involving her vehicle and…
Men and women lined up in the parking lot of the Pinnacle Access Area in Mooresville, each carrying a bag of the accomplishments of their day.…
I write today with appreciation for the team members at Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers who help make Iredell County a healthie…
Our Town Stage announces the upcoming concert series, “Rock the Park — Liberty Park Concert Series,” a diverse collection of five free shows f…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots …
Legacy will live on: In more than a century of life, Tom Poston was a veteran, educator, family man and Christian
William Thomas Poston, better known as Tom, died Wednesday at the age of 100, leaving behind a legacy as a veteran, educator, family man and C…
There’s a new club in town.
With the price of regular unleaded gas still in the $4-a-gallon range, the comparative price of premium is kind of a bargain at many stations. Really.