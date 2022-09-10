Own a Piece of Paradise, Lake Norman Waterfront New Construction - To be built by Award Winning Plattner Custom Builder Homes. Home Features: Spectacular Lake Norman Wide Water Views of Peninsula Neighborhood. This 4BR 4.5BA Home has 6,506', House will include professionally designed privacy wall & gate at entrance, 10' ceilings throughout the main floor, Master Suite on Main Floor w/Master bath & Walk-in Closet, 376' Veranda to enjoy the Lake, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Walk-in Pantry, Mud Room, Powder Room, Foyer, 3 Car Garage and Study. 2nd-floor features: Spacious Family Room, Laundry, Study, 3BR, 3BA, Walk-in Closets, 9' Ceilings, 112' Balcony, Rec Room/Fitness Room, and Large Storage Area. Pool Included.
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,149,995
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities said a tractor-trailer suspected of being involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes beginning in Gaston County struck two North Car…
With school starting back up, it is a good time to remind ourselves to be on the lookout for more traffic, more kids and, of course, school bu…
A man shot by police officers at Concord Mills Mall on Aug. 31 died over the weekend, authorities said.
North Carolina released its state accountability results for the 2021-22 academic school year, and the two local school districts saw gains in…
Ultraprocessed foods include prepackaged soups, sauces and frozen pizza and pleasure foods like hot dogs, french fries, sodas, store-bought cookies, cakes, candies, doughnuts, ice cream and many more.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 21-27. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Moscow says the move is payback for U.S. sanctions against Russians because of the conflict in Ukraine. Among the best known names on the list: Actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.
Abby White, Lake Norman High School’s 2021 valedictorian, is headed to Guatemala City, Guatemala, to serve an 18-month mission for The Church …
A strike at UPS would affect nearly every household in the country.
Today, The Tribune begins its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspape…