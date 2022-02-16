New Construction - To be built by Award Winning Plattner Custom Builder Homes. Home Features: Spectacular Lake Norman Wide Water Views of Peninsula Neighborhood. This 4BR 4.5BA Home has 6,589', 10' ceilings throughout the main floor, Master Suite on Main Floor w/Owners Suite w/Porch, Bath & Walk-in Closet, 352' Veranda to enjoy the Lake, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Walk-in Pantry, Mud Room, Powder Room, Foyer, 3 Car Garage and Study. 2nd-floor features: Spacious Family Room, Walk-in Closets, 9' Ceilings, Balcony and Rec Room/Fitness Room. The architect is David O'Bryan of Labella. Pool and Spa Included. Dock buyer responsibility.
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,199,000
