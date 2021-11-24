 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,500,000

Exquisite Lakeside Chateau in The Peninsula. Enjoy lake & pool views from the expansive loggia w/bar, kitchen and fireplace. Resort style terraced pool & spa with waterfall feature,w/oversized full pool/lake bath/dressing room & outdoor shower. Lots of storage areas for lake/pool toys. Private pier w/lift, 2 PWC docks, and covered dining. Custom Walnut hardwoods on main. Lakeside great room, breakfast nook w/open beams, and gourmet kitchen w/large island/breakfast bar and professional grade appliances. Formal dining room w/butler's pantry. Huge owners suite with updated spa bath, private laundry, morning kitchen cabinet, private Juliette balcony & personal office w/fireplace. Lake level perfect for entertaining w/game room, built-in bar, media room, home theater and wine cellar. Upper level features en suite bedrooms, executive office w/fireplace overlooking the lake & pool, bonus room, laundry, back staircase and rooftop terrace. Fully automated home w/Control 4 system.

