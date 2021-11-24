Exquisite Lakeside Chateau in The Peninsula. Enjoy lake & pool views from the expansive loggia w/bar, kitchen and fireplace. Resort style terraced pool & spa with waterfall feature,w/oversized full pool/lake bath/dressing room & outdoor shower. Lots of storage areas for lake/pool toys. Private pier w/lift, 2 PWC docks, and covered dining. Custom Walnut hardwoods on main. Lakeside great room, breakfast nook w/open beams, and gourmet kitchen w/large island/breakfast bar and professional grade appliances. Formal dining room w/butler's pantry. Huge owners suite with updated spa bath, private laundry, morning kitchen cabinet, private Juliette balcony & personal office w/fireplace. Lake level perfect for entertaining w/game room, built-in bar, media room, home theater and wine cellar. Upper level features en suite bedrooms, executive office w/fireplace overlooking the lake & pool, bonus room, laundry, back staircase and rooftop terrace. Fully automated home w/Control 4 system.
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday in two 5-0 votes approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request and an amended…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
The 77th annual Mooresville Christmas Parade is just around the corner.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 7-13.
The CDC is advising consumers to avoid purchasing certain onions due to a salmonella outbreak reported in 38 states and Puerto Rico.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 31-Nov. 8. For more information regarding specific plo…
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
- Updated
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday. Here's the latest.
- Updated
Friends and family remembered Mario Nathan Lopez, 17, as a kind and sweet young man with a unique sense of humor who always helped his friends…