4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,700,000

Unparalleled sunset views and dream home for sport lovers! Modern waterfront gated estate built in 2019, 290' shoreline w/seawall, new pier, covered dock, boat & 2 jet ski lifts.The main level opens to spacious living-dining-kitchen, walk-in pantry, alcove office, separate guest suite w/stack washer-dryer w/side entrance. Screened porch features outdoor kitchen w/SS grill & access to "lake bathroom" Owners suite offers access to covered patio, separate bath areas, private water closets, soaking tub, Kohler Konnect steam shower, 1st floor laundry room, powder-room. The upper level features 2 guest suites, glass workout room, waterfront office, elevator & storage. The "game room" has 130" screen, surround sound,7 theater chairs, bar, & virtual GOLF simulator! Main level 1880sf heated-cooled garage or Basketball Sport Court w/5 glass garage doors. PLENTY OF ROOM TO ADD WATERSIDE POOL (SEE RENDERINGS) Integrated Audio-Video /8 interior TV's, 3 exterior, 24 camera Automated Security System