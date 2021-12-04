 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,700,000

4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,700,000

4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,700,000

Unparalleled sunset views and dream home for sport lovers! Modern waterfront gated estate built in 2019, 290' shoreline w/seawall, new pier, covered dock, boat & 2 jet ski lifts.The main level opens to spacious living-dining-kitchen, walk-in pantry, alcove office, separate guest suite w/stack washer-dryer w/side entrance. Screened porch features outdoor kitchen w/SS grill & access to "lake bathroom" Owners suite offers access to covered patio, separate bath areas, private water closets, soaking tub, Kohler Konnect steam shower, 1st floor laundry room, powder-room. The upper level features 2 guest suites, glass workout room, waterfront office, elevator & storage. The "game room" has 130" screen, surround sound,7 theater chairs, bar, & virtual GOLF simulator! Main level 1880sf heated-cooled garage or Basketball Sport Court w/5 glass garage doors. PLENTY OF ROOM TO ADD WATERSIDE POOL (SEE RENDERINGS) Integrated Audio-Video /8 interior TV's, 3 exterior, 24 camera Automated Security System

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS!! Well priced 1 (or 2) bedroom 1 bath home in Salisbury. This home offers spacious rooms, kitchen with breakfa…

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $180,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $180,000

“There’s no place like home for the holidays”… Seriously, how cute is this renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath…New LVP flooring, kitchen & bathroo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics