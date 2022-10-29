4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,900,000

An outstanding & lavish home that is truly a one-of-a-kind gem. This property is packed with exquisite detailing & stunning waterfront views. On the main floor, you'll find a custom-designed kitchen with beautiful Cambria quartz countertops & backsplash, 2 kitchen sinks, s.s. built-in Wolf coffee system & drop-down microwave oven, a Kitchenaid gas stove top & double oven, & a SubZero refrigerator/freezer. Adjacent to it is the open floor plan with great room, dining room, & living room with custom white Italian porcelain floors, large sliding floor-to-ceiling glass doors that let in plenty of natural light, & wet bar - a true entertainer's dream. On this floor, you'll also find the main suite, boasting a stunning bathroom with custom built-in closets, Italian porcelain floors & shower, & a free-standing soaking tub with jets. West facing sunset views & the closest waterfront new construction home to Uptown Charlotte & Birkdale Village Shopping on the market make this home a must have!