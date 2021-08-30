 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $425,000

Minutes away from Lake Norman, public boat launch three miles away. Awesome move in ready 4 bedroom home in desired location. New: roof, paint, carpet and top of the line laminate floors on the main floor. Huge, private, level, fenced in yard with large freshly painted deck. Rocking chair front porch. Spacious kitchen includes granite countertops, double sink, large cabinets, pantry, new disposal and sunny breakfast area. New blinds. Owner's suite has walk in closet, tray ceiling, large bathroom with jacuzzi tub and separate walk in shower. Garage has freshly painted floors and walls. Alarm system with cameras. Surround sound system with speakers thru out the house. Practically walking distance to shopping, restaurants, I77.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oregon county asks for morgue truck as COVID fatalities rise
Govt-and-politics

Oregon county asks for morgue truck as COVID fatalities rise

  • Updated

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Noting that the COVID delta variant “is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated in our community," the leaders of an Oregon coastal county said Friday they no longer have capacity to store the bodies of those who have died and are asking the state for a refrigerated morgue truck.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics