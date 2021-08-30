4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $425,000

Minutes away from Lake Norman, public boat launch three miles away. Awesome move in ready 4 bedroom home in desired location. New: roof, paint, carpet and top of the line laminate floors on the main floor. Huge, private, level, fenced in yard with large freshly painted deck. Rocking chair front porch. Spacious kitchen includes granite countertops, double sink, large cabinets, pantry, new disposal and sunny breakfast area. New blinds. Owner's suite has walk in closet, tray ceiling, large bathroom with jacuzzi tub and separate walk in shower. Garage has freshly painted floors and walls. Alarm system with cameras. Surround sound system with speakers thru out the house. Practically walking distance to shopping, restaurants, I77.