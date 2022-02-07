Gorgeous home in highly desirable Oakhurst w/ many updates! Peaceful covered front porch & mature trees! Welcoming foyer leads to spacious main level w/ open floor plan & beautiful hardwoods throughout. Cozy great room w/ fireplace perfect for relaxing. Newly remodeled kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island, breakfast bar, & tons of cabinet space! Sunny breakfast area overlooking backyard perfect for hosting gatherings. Guest suite on main floor w/ full bath! Laundry & bathroom complete main level. Spacious owners retreat w/ walk-in closet! Elegant en-suite bathroom w/ tiled walk-in shower & dual vanities! Spacious secondary bedrooms, bathroom, & large bonus room over garage complete 2nd level. Big fenced in yard w/ patio & back deck w/ wooded view perfect for grilling, relaxing, & entertaining! Great Cornelius location close to Birkdale, schools, shopping, parks, & restaurants! Easy access to I-77.
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $429,900
