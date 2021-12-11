 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $489,000

Please contact our team at 704-312-0180 or NewHomes@LucasREGroup.com for more details. Brand new "Master Down" in desirable Cornelius location. Walk to shopping, dining & conveniences. Near I-77 & Lake Norman! This wonderful floorplan includes 4 BRs & 2.5 BAs, Master on main floor & 2nd floor Loft - flex space. Huge central Family Room with gas log fireplace, main floor Laundry/Mud Room with built-in bench seat off garage. LVP floors & 5" baseboards on main level. Sunny kitchen has white cabinetry with soft close doors & drawers, granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, subway tile backsplash, walk-in pantry & adjacent vaulted dining area. Nestled on 1/2 acre lot.

And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc
And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary “Get Back” runs for nearly eight hours and the only real criticism you can make is that it doesn't last longer. For dabblers and other newcomers, it's a prime introduction. For the Beatles fanatic, and we are a vast and obsessive community, every moment offers some kind of revelation or random pleasure, along with glimpses of what was to come and what might have been.

