Please contact our team at 704-312-0180 or NewHomes@LucasREGroup.com for more details. Brand new "Master Down" in desirable Cornelius location. Walk to shopping, dining & conveniences. Near I-77 & Lake Norman! This wonderful floorplan includes 4 BRs & 2.5 BAs, Master on main floor & 2nd floor Loft - flex space. Huge central Family Room with gas log fireplace, main floor Laundry/Mud Room with built-in bench seat off garage. LVP floors & 5" baseboards on main level. Sunny kitchen has white cabinetry with soft close doors & drawers, granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, subway tile backsplash, walk-in pantry & adjacent vaulted dining area. Nestled on 1/2 acre lot.
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $489,000
