 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $489,000

4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $489,000

4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $489,000

Please contact our team at 704-312-0180 or NewHomes@LucasREGroup.com for more details. Brand new "Master Down" in desirable Cornelius location. Walk to shopping, dining & conveniences. Near I-77 & Lake Norman! This wonderful floorplan includes 4 BRs & 2.5 BAs, Master on main floor & 2nd floor Loft - flex space. Huge central Family Room with gas log fireplace, main floor Laundry/Mud Room with built-in bench seat off garage. LVP floors & 5" baseboards on main level. Sunny kitchen has white cabinetry with soft close doors & drawers, granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, subway tile backsplash, walk-in pantry & adjacent vaulted dining area. Nestled on 1/2 acre lot.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim
Columnists

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim

  • Updated

Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics