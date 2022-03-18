 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $519,900

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home with upgraded kitchen including - countertops, sink, faucet, fresh paint and upgraded hardware! Upgraded fireplace with cottage style planks! Plantation shutters downstairs in living room, kitchen, office & front tv room! Open floor plan in living & kitchen area! Large primary bedroom! 3 additional bedrooms with ceiling fans! Enjoy evenings on the cozy front porch! Wooded & fenced back yard with patio. *** We are in a multiple offers situation and are requesting all offer to be in by 7pm on 3/15/22.

Topics