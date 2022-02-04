4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $520,000

Located in Cornelius' McKenzie Place, this Beautiful home is located on a corner lot with a quiet common area access just outside your gate ( see photo). The home features an open floor plan with a downstairs primary bedroom/ensuite with dual sinks. The kitchen offers solid wood cabinets, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances and solid surface counter tops. There are solid wood floors downstairs with a large family room including a fireplace. The laundry room is located downstairs. Moving up the beautiful staircase, the upstairs offers a large bed-bonus (multipurpose) room and an additional 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There is a deck out back to enjoy the fully fenced yard that offers beautiful professional landscaping. You can walk down to the community Gazebo and enjoy the Holiday Harbor activity from the swing or enjoy the community pool just a short walk away.