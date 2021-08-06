4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $525,000

HIGHLY sought after Jetton Cove 4 bedroom Transitional home. Private cul-de-sac with a gorgeous neighborhood green space.One of three custom homes built in 2014 by the Southlake Co.It is full of character and extras! Exquisite moulding and millwork details.Custom,upgraded Marvin windows and oversized exterior doors. Luxury Designer White open kitchenw/42"glass cabinets, dove-tailed,soft close drawers and stainless pulls.Pantry.Bar w/bev.fridge.Custom hardwood flooring throughout first level &upstairs hallway,along with one office/bedroom/flex space. Beautiful screened porch off family room wired for TV & outdoor entertaining. Home is in pristine condition and well taken care of by sellers. Lush landscaping, fire pit,darling front porch for morning coffee.Primary Bedroom w/ensuite bath and Whirlpool Garden Tub(NEVER USED) Neutral colors, glass tile,dual vanities,separate spacious closets. Lg.secondary carpeted bedrooms w/custom Graber shades throughout. Walking trails,restaurants,SHOPS!