4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $532,000

Beautiful, two-story home located in the highly desirable Jetton Cove community in Cornelius. Featuring plentiful natural light, an open floor plan and newer wide plank flooring. Kitchen offers abundant storage, tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless appliances, peninsula with seating and adjacent breakfast area. Primary bedroom on main level with tray ceiling and ensuite with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub and walk-in closet. Covered porch and patio overlooking pond with water feature are perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Community amenities include pool, playground and walking paths. Irrigation, invisible fence and two car finished garage with epoxy floors. Located next to Jetton Village with grocery, restaurants and shops. Minutes from Jetton Park with tennis courts, bike trail and picnic areas. Cornelius Elementary, Bailey Middle and Hough High Schools. Convenient to I-77, Uptown Charlotte and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

