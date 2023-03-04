The perfect house in one of the best locations of the Cornelius/Lake Norman community. An easy walk to shopping, resturants & grocery stores this home is perfect for you. The floor plan is open with a lot of charm and all the finishes are well appointed and have been upgraded with beautiful taste. An open kitchen with an over sized island that provides seatng for four comfortably. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of room and makes breakfast, lunch or hosting a dinner party easy and fun. Move over into the family room and relax in front of a beautiful fireplace that is inviting and the center piece of this over sized room. The 1st floor really sets up nice for comfortable living and juist has a great feel to it. Upstairs you will find the Primary bedroom, a beautiful master bath and lage walk in closet. The three other bedrooms are just down the hall along with the laundry room and another full bathroom. This is a great opportunity on a beautiful home With NO HOA! Schedule a showing today!