4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $564,900

**Luxury Townhome Living in Cornelius** Let us charm you with this quaint 27 townhome community, nestled among greenspace, streams and walking trails. Enjoy short walks to the elementary school, Local eats, such as: 131 Main, OTPH, D9 Brewing, Waterman LKN, Barrel and Fork, downtown Old Cornelius, Harris Teeter and many more local shops. Open floorpan with gourmet kitchen including 42" kitchen cabinet uppers, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, vent hood, in-wall Microwave/Oven Combo, hardwood stairs, and luxury vinyl plank throughout main level. The luxury over-sized Primary bath includes tile shower walls, calming bench, and frameless shower glass. Guest/Owners suite on main level; 2nd level loft, and 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor. Exterior features include a 2-car garage, covered porch, Owner suite Terrace, low-maintenance, hard exterior siding with stone accents, and 30-year architectural shingles. HOA includes monthly water bills.