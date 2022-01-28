 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $574,900

Convenience & great walkability with an abundance of space at almost 2700 sq.ft., low maintenance, attached 2 car garage, charming covered patio & enclosed brick courtyard which offers privacy. You will want to SEE THIS ONE! This is a 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath end unit in sought after St. Philip Square in Cornelius. These condos rarely come available. Open kitchen w/SS Appliances, granite, upgraded cabinets & breakfast bar. Eat-in kitchen leads to two story great room which adds to the already present natural light. You will find the master suite with walk in closet on the main floor. 2nd level has a large loft area for endless uses, along with 3 bedrooms. One is a generous sized en suite, along with two nice sized additional bedrooms, one with a large walk-in attic space. 2nd pull down attic space as well. Community Pool. Walking distance to Harris Teeter, Jetton Park, Lake Norman, biking & walking trails, Birkdale Village, I-77, Charlotte Douglas airport and so much more! Don't miss this one!

