Convenience & great walkability with an abundance of space at almost 2700 sq.ft., low maintenance, attached 2 car garage, charming covered patio & enclosed brick courtyard which offers privacy. You will want to SEE THIS ONE! This is a 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath end unit in sought after St. Philip Square in Cornelius. These condos rarely come available. Open kitchen w/SS Appliances, granite, upgraded cabinets & breakfast bar. Eat-in kitchen leads to two story great room which adds to the already present natural light. You will find the master suite with walk in closet on the main floor. 2nd level has a large loft area for endless uses, along with 3 bedrooms. One is a generous sized en suite, along with two nice sized additional bedrooms, one with a large walk-in attic space. 2nd pull down attic space as well. Community Pool. Walking distance to Harris Teeter, Jetton Park, Lake Norman, biking & walking trails, Birkdale Village, I-77, Charlotte Douglas airport and so much more! Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $574,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time under the golden arches.
A touch of professional wrestling royalty comes to Mooresville this Saturday.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 9-15.
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 13-19. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The Cornelius congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishop. Glen Sanders succeeds Nicholas Stowell who ser…
- Updated
A 19-year-old from Mooresville was charged with statutory rape of a child after he was caught by a parent climbing out of the child’s bedroom …
- Updated
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
- Updated
The Mooresville Parks & Recreation Department recently received a $500,000 grant to assist with the continued revitalization of Liberty Park.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of…