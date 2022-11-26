4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $675,000

Stunning Craftsman home located in one of the most sought after school districts in Cornelius! Curb appeal galore, enter through the vaulted two story foyer and you will see the upgrades instantly. From the engineered hardwoods throughout the main floor, to the open staircase with beautiful metal spindles, this home is a must see. Primary bedroom on the main with oversized on suite bath, featuring his and her sinks, garden tub with separate oversized shower and HUGE closet. Perfect for entertaining, the kitchen with extra counter space and HUGE kitchen island features the highest level of cabinetry with soft close drawers and slide outs below. Livingroom with gas fireplace leads you to the oversized deck off the back featuring covered deck and extension large enough for a 6 person table. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft perfect for TV room or game room, and 3 additional bedrooms, one featuring on suite bath. Large heated and cooled storage room for decorations and more.