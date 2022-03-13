4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $849,000

The gracious private Camellia Farms just minutes to area schools and the heart of Old Town Cornelius. The home is surrounded by large hardwood trees, magnificent Magnolias and Camellias on 6.25 acres. Built in 1915, the home has a charming historic aura with hardwood floors through out and a beautiful windowed side porch. Separate 2 car garage with unfinished area above that has so many possibilities & could be finished as apartment/office and an additional separate older garage. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in your living room on winter evenings. Kitchen with Jenn-Air stainless range and dishwasher, along with solid surface countertops. Primary bedroom & bath on main level plus additional 4 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. The property has endless development possibilities.