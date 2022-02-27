The gracious private Camellia Farms just minutes to area schools and the heart of Old Town Cornelius. The home is surrounded by large hardwood trees, magnificent Magnolias and Camellias on 6.25 acres. Built in 1915, the home has a charming historic aura with hardwood floors through out and a beautiful windowed side porch. Separate 2 car garage with unfinished area above that has so many possibilities & could be finished as apartment/office and an additional separate older garage. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in your living room on winter evenings. Kitchen with Jenn-Air stainless range and dishwasher, along with solid surface countertops. Primary bedroom & bath on main level plus additional 4 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. The property has endless development possibilities.
4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Mooresville teen was arrested after an investigation regarding child pornography, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.
- Updated
A fire Monday evening destroyed a Mooresville home but no injuries were reported.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
- Updated
On Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump sat down with radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton for an extended interview, touching on topics like the current situation between Russia and Ukraine. Here's that and more trending topics.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in its search for a person of interest in a homicide investigation.
In 2014, the mother was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. After going through treatment in 2020, she received the all-clear to have children.
- Updated
The Mooresville Performing Arts Center was full of hustle and bustle, chatter, adjusting costumes, and the warming up of instruments as the Mo…
- Updated
Excitement filled the air as FeedNC’s Building a Bigger Table campaign took a giant step forward. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday mo…
- Updated
The city of Hickory has released three videos showing the collapse of the City Walk arches. The arches fell on Friday.