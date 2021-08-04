4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $974,900

Stunning 3 story home located on oversized, premium wooded lot in the exclusive Preserve at Robbins Park. Inside you will find gorgeous hardwood floors, light beaming from every room, and a home perfect for entertaining. From the oversized eat at kitchen island, to the sunny breakfast room, to the screened in porch, this home is stacked with designer touches and custom finishes. Upstairs you will find four well appointed bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a large bonus room. The fully finished basement is complete with kitchenette, media room, fitness room, game room, and an additional full bathroom - perfect spot to host the big game, or cozy up with a good book. The backyard is its own private sanctuary with mature lined trees all around you for a calming sense of peace. This home has everything you could ever want and more. The Preserve at Robbins Park boasts a gorgeous pool and clubhouse, is adjacent to Birkdale Village, and is just minutes from Lake Norman. Welcome home!