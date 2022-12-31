Don't miss one of the final opportunities available in the "Village Home" section in Narrow Passage, Davidson's premiere Conservation neighborhood. Plattner Custom Homes is the exclusive builder for the Village Homes. The Village homes will include irrigation in your monthly HOA fees. Sleek Contemporary design w/open concept living. Custom cabinetry, countertops and wood flooring in the main living area. Stainless steel appliance package in Kitchen. Fireplace in the Great Room. Primary Suite on main with attached Sitting Room, luxurious bath and large walk in closet. Mudroom with drop zone area.Upper level includes 3 BRs, 2 BAs, Bonus room, loft and Home study space. Covered Veranda with Travertine tile. 2 car semi-attached garage with access from the rear of the property. If purchased early in construction process, buyers could do const/perm loan and lock in rate.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,029,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look at the priciest cities in the U.S. to call home.
Multiple fire departments fought a house fire on Pink Orchard Drive Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters saved the home from being totally destro…
A "Cousin Eddie" display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
The largest lottery prize of all time was drawn Nov. 7, 2022. Here's a look at some of the other largest jackpots in U.S. history.
Every morning, as Cornell Harris prepares to open up his seafood shop, the final thing he does is give a command to the automated home device …
Stores that we thought would always be around — stores that defined our childhoods, even our parents' childhoods — fizzle, fade, and become the stuff of retail history.
It’s a Blue Christmas, and that’s nothing to be sad about in Mooresville.
Several grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. Here's why.
A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.
This is It!!! A Beautiful 1.5 Story with a Finished Basement that includes a Family Room, Kitchen, Bedroom & Full Bath! The Basement has a…