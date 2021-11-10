 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,095,000

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,095,000

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,095,000

Unbelievable opportunity to have it all in River Run Country Club. Beautiful all brick home overlooking River Runs largest lake and Hole #1! Huge backyard with lovely shade trees. Over 1200 sf of deck space with phenomenal views of the lake and golf course. The like-new home has an updated kitchen and Master Bath. Fresh paint throughout with new flooring! Privacy and Views for days...This home is a must-see in the River Run Community!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics