GATED 1.74ACRE CUSTOM BUILT ESTATE circa 2016 IN DAVIDSON. MODERN OPEN SPLIT FLOOR PLAN w/ 4 CAR ATTACHED GARGAGES ON LARGE CLASSIC ESTATE PARCEL w/ NO HOA. The custom features astound upon entry through the stone column gates to the functional innovated Open design, meticulous craftsmanship of stone and granite textures to the exquisite detail of extensive wainscoting and Trim-work. This home is crafted for today's environment with 2 main level guest rooms split from the luxury Owner's retreat complete with steam shower and jetted soaking tub. The gourmet Kitchen is the beautiful social center you always imagined with an 8' island surrounded by custom cabinetry; centered to the light filled vaulted Great Room, Casual Dining Nook & Sitting (play) Room. And work from home? Tucked away staircase leads to large (16x14) French Doored Office w/beautiful built-ins & even a Murphy bed, and to a 4th Bedroom, Full Bath and Bonus Room. Exquisite Outdoor Living w/ Stone Fireplace & large Patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
- Updated
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute (https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-car…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a $45.6 million project bid for the construction o…
- Updated
After an investigation spanning several months, Mooresville police charged Chase Harris Roycroft with multiple counts of sexual exploitation o…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 17-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Several area businesses are honoring veterans on Nov. 11.